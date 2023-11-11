Sign up
Photo 877
Extra Special
A red maple to make a walk extra special (nice reflections from the windows of the law faculty library, too)
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
3
1
365
Canon EOS M5
9th November 2023 4:54am
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
candid
,
red maple
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful, the star of the show - love those copper-red leaves!
November 11th, 2023
