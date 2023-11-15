Sign up
Photo 881
The Ones Remaining
A walk along the beltline to catch the remaining autumn colours.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
15th November 2023 1:09pm
Tags
trees
colours
autumn
kay gardner beltline
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful lime and lemon tones . Wonderful when viewed on black.
November 15th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A great capture and beautiful colours in the leaves still hanging on for us to enjoy.
November 15th, 2023
Pyrrhula
You live in a beautiful place too. Great shot of the street and beautiful fall colors of the trees. Fav.
November 15th, 2023
