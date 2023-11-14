Sign up
Previous
Photo 880
Transitioning
The sun is setting earlier, and the leaves are falling from the trees.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
2
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th November 2023 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
city
,
condo tower
Pyrrhula
A beautiful photo of ``contradictions`` Fav.
November 14th, 2023
amyK
ace
Nicely captured
November 15th, 2023
