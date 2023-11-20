Sign up
Photo 886
Holiday Lights Begin
Colder weather and darker days bring holiday lights on the campus. This was a cold job for this guy today.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
886
photos
57
followers
27
following
242% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th November 2023 5:18am
Tags
autumn
,
candid
,
holiday decorations
,
st mike's
John Falconer
ace
He looks a bit chilled. Well spotted.
November 20th, 2023
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Heather will we see the tree illuminated later:)
November 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
@pcoulson
Good idea, Peter! I'll try :)
November 20th, 2023
