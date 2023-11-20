Previous
Holiday Lights Begin by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 886

Holiday Lights Begin

Colder weather and darker days bring holiday lights on the campus. This was a cold job for this guy today.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
John Falconer ace
He looks a bit chilled. Well spotted.
November 20th, 2023  
Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Heather will we see the tree illuminated later:)
November 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
@pcoulson Good idea, Peter! I'll try :)
November 20th, 2023  
