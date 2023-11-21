Previous
Caught by the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Caught by the Sun

Caught by the sun: an oak leaf and goldenrod blooms gone to seed. (From my ravine walk two days ago; today is non-stop rain.)
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful autumn color can’t hide.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed
November 21st, 2023  
