Photo 887
Caught by the Sun
Caught by the sun: an oak leaf and goldenrod blooms gone to seed. (From my ravine walk two days ago; today is non-stop rain.)
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
887
photos
57
followers
27
following
243% complete
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
,
oak
,
goldenrod
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful autumn color can’t hide.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. and Photographed
November 21st, 2023
