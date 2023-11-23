Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 889
A Little Oasis
A picnic table nestled amid a smoketree and some burning bushes, all yet to reach their prime autumn colours. That's fine with me- I'm happy they are holding on to their leaves.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
889
photos
58
followers
27
following
243% complete
View this month »
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd November 2023 4:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
burning bush
,
smoketree
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
November 23rd, 2023
Peter
ace
Nicely captured full of colour Heather :)
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close