Previous
A Little Oasis by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 889

A Little Oasis

A picnic table nestled amid a smoketree and some burning bushes, all yet to reach their prime autumn colours. That's fine with me- I'm happy they are holding on to their leaves.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 23rd, 2023  
Peter ace
Nicely captured full of colour Heather :)
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise