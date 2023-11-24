Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 890
Window Frames
Clouds and snow flurries (!!) and then the sun! I love the sunlight and colours around this window.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
890
photos
58
followers
27
following
243% complete
View this month »
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th November 2023 4:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
beech
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
the window nicely framed and shaded by the overhanging golden leaves! So you are into the colder weather , , but nice to have the sunshine !
November 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Absolutely perfect. Fav
November 24th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Love the focus and framing. Very pretty
November 24th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the beautifully framed window.
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close