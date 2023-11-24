Previous
Window Frames by 365projectorgheatherb
Window Frames

Clouds and snow flurries (!!) and then the sun! I love the sunlight and colours around this window.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
the window nicely framed and shaded by the overhanging golden leaves! So you are into the colder weather , , but nice to have the sunshine !
November 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Absolutely perfect. Fav
November 24th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Love the focus and framing. Very pretty
November 24th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the beautifully framed window.
November 24th, 2023  
