Photo 891
Good Things
A white feather spotting from yesterday's pocket of sunlight. This can only mean good things for us all.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
autumn
white feather
