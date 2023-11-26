Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 892
Standing Tall
Back to my comfort zone and seeking pockets of nature. I love this stand of paper birch trees, even with their leaves now gone. They are real stand-outs!
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
892
photos
59
followers
27
following
244% complete
View this month »
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th November 2023 1:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
paper birch
,
nordheimer ravine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close