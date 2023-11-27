Sign up
Previous
Photo 893
Indoor Sunshine
A grey and dreary day- but indoor sunshine with this blooming Christmas cactus.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
893
photos
59
followers
27
following
244% complete
View this month »
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th November 2023 6:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
christmas cactus
