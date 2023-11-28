Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
Finding Colour
Finding colour in a back lane with a smoketree still in leaf.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
4
2
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
smoketree
Jo Worboys
Great tones Heather and still some red to compliment the browns. Fav
November 28th, 2023
Heather
@365projectorgjoworboys
Yes, the red really caught my eye. This has been the year of the smoketree for me. I never noticed it before (or knew about it...I love how we learn new things with 365 -:)
November 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
this is so pretty!
November 28th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great focus and close up of those nice red colored leaves. Fav.
November 28th, 2023
