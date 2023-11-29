Previous
Bringing a Little Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 895

Bringing a Little Light

A terribly dark, dark day today- where is the sun?! So here are some asters from yesterday bringing a little light.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Happy flowers. Fav
November 29th, 2023  
