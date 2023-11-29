Sign up
Photo 895
Bringing a Little Light
A terribly dark, dark day today- where is the sun?! So here are some asters from yesterday bringing a little light.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
895
photos
59
followers
27
following
245% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th November 2023 3:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
asters
Lesley
ace
Happy flowers. Fav
November 29th, 2023
