Photo 896
Late Autumn
Late autumn with sun and fallen leaves
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
896
photos
59
followers
27
following
245% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th November 2023 4:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
KV
ace
Love how the light is shining through the golden leaf… very pretty with nice warm, rich color.
November 30th, 2023
