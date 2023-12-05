Sign up
Photo 901
Brightening the Day
Searching for colour on these overcast days- this spindleberry did the trick. (Nice on black if you have the time.)
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th December 2023 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
spindleberry
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely - super focus on those four berries! - bright and beautiful , with great dof and the bokeh effect! fav
December 5th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in brilliant colours and lovely berries standing out well against the background Heather, Fav:)
December 5th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely, with those warm tones and a great choice of DOF.
December 5th, 2023
Barb
ace
So pretty and wonderful dof!
December 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great focus , dof and capture . A beautiful composed close up. Fav.
December 5th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Ooh love those warm tones great find and capture Heather
December 5th, 2023
