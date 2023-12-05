Previous
Brightening the Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 901

Brightening the Day

Searching for colour on these overcast days- this spindleberry did the trick. (Nice on black if you have the time.)
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely - super focus on those four berries! - bright and beautiful , with great dof and the bokeh effect! fav
December 5th, 2023  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured in brilliant colours and lovely berries standing out well against the background Heather, Fav:)
December 5th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely, with those warm tones and a great choice of DOF.
December 5th, 2023  
Barb ace
So pretty and wonderful dof!
December 5th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great focus , dof and capture . A beautiful composed close up. Fav.
December 5th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Ooh love those warm tones great find and capture Heather
December 5th, 2023  
