Remember Me?

I visited my favorite patch of coneflowers from the summer, and here is what I found!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon
This has a lovely delicate feeling to it.
December 4th, 2023  
Peter
Beautifully captured in lovely colour and detail Heather:)
December 4th, 2023  
wendy frost
Amazing to see them still in flower lovely
details and capturel
December 4th, 2023  
