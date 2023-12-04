Sign up
Previous
Photo 900
Remember Me?
I visited my favorite patch of coneflowers from the summer, and here is what I found!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
900
photos
59
followers
27
following
246% complete
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th December 2023 6:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellow
,
winter
,
coneflowers
Joanne Diochon
ace
This has a lovely delicate feeling to it.
December 4th, 2023
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in lovely colour and detail Heather:)
December 4th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Amazing to see them still in flower lovely
details and capturel
December 4th, 2023
