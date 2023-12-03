Sign up
Previous
Photo 899
Ravine Walk
A walk in the ravine on a damp chilling-to-the-bones kind of day. But I found some colour with these dogwood stems (and the woman's purple sweater).
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
4
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
899
photos
59
followers
27
following
246% complete
View this month »
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd December 2023 1:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
candid
,
ravine
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture withthe red dogwood along the woodland walk and nice to get out in the fresh air.
December 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pov and capture, love the brightness of the dog wood and the lady walking, takes your eye along the pathway... l wonder what's further along . Fav
December 3rd, 2023
Jo Worboys
You found some colour too Heather! I love the path leading you on their adventure. The Ravine walks are I should think very appealing if you are in the city.fav
December 3rd, 2023
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Yes, Jo! I love it whenever I can walk in the ravine! Toronto has a great ravine system. It's a real treasure! (and yes, some colour! :)
December 3rd, 2023
