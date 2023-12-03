Previous
Ravine Walk by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 899

Ravine Walk

A walk in the ravine on a damp chilling-to-the-bones kind of day. But I found some colour with these dogwood stems (and the woman's purple sweater).
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost
A lovely capture withthe red dogwood along the woodland walk and nice to get out in the fresh air.
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely pov and capture, love the brightness of the dog wood and the lady walking, takes your eye along the pathway... l wonder what's further along . Fav
December 3rd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
You found some colour too Heather! I love the path leading you on their adventure. The Ravine walks are I should think very appealing if you are in the city.fav
December 3rd, 2023  
Heather
@365projectorgjoworboys Yes, Jo! I love it whenever I can walk in the ravine! Toronto has a great ravine system. It's a real treasure! (and yes, some colour! :)
December 3rd, 2023  
