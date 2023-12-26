Previous
My Selective World by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 922

My Selective World

Grey, foggy and drizzly today, but in my selective world I see these boulevard decorations.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Beautiful. I can see all the water droplets on the greenery in the middle of the foreground. We’ve had a drizzly day today… it stopped long enough for me to get outside and shoot a little.
December 26th, 2023  
