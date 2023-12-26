Sign up
Photo 922
My Selective World
Grey, foggy and drizzly today, but in my selective world I see these boulevard decorations.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
922
photos
61
followers
27
following
252% complete
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
26th December 2023 3:49pm
Tags
winter
,
decorations
,
boulevard
KV
ace
Beautiful. I can see all the water droplets on the greenery in the middle of the foreground. We’ve had a drizzly day today… it stopped long enough for me to get outside and shoot a little.
December 26th, 2023
