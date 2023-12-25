Sign up
Previous
Photo 921
Best Wishes to All!
Lights and decorations to make the time special however you are spending the day today. Best wishes to all!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
921
photos
61
followers
27
following
252% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th December 2023 2:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
winter
,
lights
,
decorations
