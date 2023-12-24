Previous
Christmas Greetings by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 920

Christmas Greetings

Christmas greetings to all you wonderful people on 365! Wishing you the very best of the season in happiness, health, and all good things!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful poinsettia and greetings - Joyous times over Christmas and throughout the New Year to you and yours ! 🎅🎄🎅
December 24th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
A very Merry Christmas Heather enjoy the special day tomorrow xxx
December 24th, 2023  
KV ace
Beautiful closeup… Merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise