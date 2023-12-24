Sign up
Previous
Photo 920
Christmas Greetings
Christmas greetings to all you wonderful people on 365! Wishing you the very best of the season in happiness, health, and all good things!
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
920
photos
60
followers
27
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
24th December 2023 4:14pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
winter
,
christmas eve
,
poinsettia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful poinsettia and greetings - Joyous times over Christmas and throughout the New Year to you and yours ! 🎅🎄🎅
December 24th, 2023
Jo Worboys
A very Merry Christmas Heather enjoy the special day tomorrow xxx
December 24th, 2023
KV
ace
Beautiful closeup… Merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2023
