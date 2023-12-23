Previous
Shopping Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 919

Shopping Day

Shopping day for this woman and her little dog. A great way to travel (or to be carried)!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Heather, make one wonder why its not walking at her side after all its designed with four legs:)
December 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute and good spotting
December 23rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
Great spot and capture!
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise