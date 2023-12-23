Sign up
Previous
Photo 919
Shopping Day
Shopping day for this woman and her little dog. A great way to travel (or to be carried)!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
23rd December 2023 2:39pm
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
city
,
candid
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Heather, make one wonder why its not walking at her side after all its designed with four legs:)
December 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute and good spotting
December 23rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Great spot and capture!
December 23rd, 2023
