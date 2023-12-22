Previous
Crab Apple Lane by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 918

Crab Apple Lane

Its real name is "Philosopher's Walk," but these crab apples deserve credit for bringing colour to the day.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
Nice! It has been really grey of late, hasn’t it?
December 22nd, 2023  
Heather ace
@northy It sure has! I'm remembering that last winter was the darkest winter in many, many years and I'm thinking that we might be in for another dark one :(
December 22nd, 2023  
Lesley ace
They really do. Very pretty.
December 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful find and capture - So many little apples all rosy and red! Great focus and dof ! fav
December 22nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great winter scene and a lovely berries tree capture. Fav,
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise