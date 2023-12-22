Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
Crab Apple Lane
Its real name is "Philosopher's Walk," but these crab apples deserve credit for bringing colour to the day.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
5
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
918
photos
60
followers
27
following
251% complete
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd December 2023 5:46am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
red
,
winter
,
philosopher's walk
,
siberian crab apple
☠northy
ace
Nice! It has been really grey of late, hasn't it?
December 22nd, 2023
Heather
ace
@northy
It sure has! I'm remembering that last winter was the darkest winter in many, many years and I'm thinking that we might be in for another dark one :(
December 22nd, 2023
Lesley
ace
They really do. Very pretty.
December 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful find and capture - So many little apples all rosy and red! Great focus and dof ! fav
December 22nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great winter scene and a lovely berries tree capture. Fav,
December 22nd, 2023
