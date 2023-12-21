Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 917
Nature's Ornaments
The withered flowers of a "Barbados gooseberry" (another new one for me) make perfect ornaments for the season.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
917
photos
60
followers
27
following
251% complete
View this month »
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st December 2023 4:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
colour
,
barbados gooseberry
Lesley
ace
How lovely these are. New to me too.
December 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
New one for me too but a nice spot of colour.
December 21st, 2023
Peter
ace
Wonderful closeup detail Heather, beautifully captured standing well against the background
December 21st, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Lovely colours and details captured
December 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close