Nature's Ornaments by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 917

Nature's Ornaments

The withered flowers of a "Barbados gooseberry" (another new one for me) make perfect ornaments for the season.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Heather

Lesley ace
How lovely these are. New to me too.
December 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
New one for me too but a nice spot of colour.
December 21st, 2023  
Peter ace
Wonderful closeup detail Heather, beautifully captured standing well against the background
December 21st, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Lovely colours and details captured
December 21st, 2023  
