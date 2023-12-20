Previous
Companions by 365projectorgheatherb
Companions

Colour evaded me today until I came across these two (cheating a little...) This dog's red coat brightened another dark winter's day. (P.S. Check out the dog's boots, too. They seem to match the man's)
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
250% complete

Pyrrhula
The owner always getting the looks of his dog.
Great nice and funny candid. Fav.
December 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! my , the ist thing I noticed was the doggie's little tootsies in those tiny shoes ! - - tan leathe and matching the owner's - ha two of a kind ! Such a fun and candid shot !
December 20th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
The boots are funny but they do serve a purpose.
December 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the boots. The dogs around here, wear boots in the summer. The pavement gets so hot, it can damage their feet.
December 21st, 2023  
