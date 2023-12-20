Sign up
Photo 916
Companions
Colour evaded me today until I came across these two (cheating a little...) This dog's red coat brightened another dark winter's day. (P.S. Check out the dog's boots, too. They seem to match the man's)
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Heather
Pyrrhula
The owner always getting the looks of his dog.
Great nice and funny candid. Fav.
December 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! my , the ist thing I noticed was the doggie's little tootsies in those tiny shoes ! - - tan leathe and matching the owner's - ha two of a kind ! Such a fun and candid shot !
December 20th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
The boots are funny but they do serve a purpose.
December 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the boots. The dogs around here, wear boots in the summer. The pavement gets so hot, it can damage their feet.
December 21st, 2023
Great nice and funny candid. Fav.