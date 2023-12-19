Previous
In Hiding by 365projectorgheatherb
In Hiding

A pink rose still in bloom (!!!) but in hiding (at least, I hadn't noticed it before). A sunny but much colder day today- I don't know how long this beauty will last.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
