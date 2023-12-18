Sign up
Day's End
Lights and reflections on a rainy evening make a walk to the subway a little special.
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
reflections
,
winter
,
lights
,
city
,
ontario hydro building
,
intact centre
Peter
ace
Fantastic reflected light and colour Heather you have captured an interesting street image with so much to take in, Fav:)
December 18th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful big city capture, Fav.
December 18th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Truly wonderful reflections
December 18th, 2023
