Day's End by 365projectorgheatherb
Day's End

Lights and reflections on a rainy evening make a walk to the subway a little special.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Peter ace
Fantastic reflected light and colour Heather you have captured an interesting street image with so much to take in, Fav:)
December 18th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful big city capture, Fav.
December 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Truly wonderful reflections
December 18th, 2023  
