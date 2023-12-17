Previous
A Little Brightness by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 913

A Little Brightness

Red barberries to brighten another grey and rainy day.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
December 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , love the bright red and the glossiness of the berries! Great focus against the grey bokeh in the background ! - really beautiful and bright ! fav
December 17th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Great capture of the red berries and sharp thorns.
December 17th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful colour and these ones look very smooth and unblemished too.
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise