Photo 913
A Little Brightness
Red barberries to brighten another grey and rainy day.
17th December 2023
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
913
Tags
red
,
winter
,
berries
,
japanese barberries
John Falconer
Great shot.
December 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful , love the bright red and the glossiness of the berries! Great focus against the grey bokeh in the background ! - really beautiful and bright ! fav
December 17th, 2023
wendy frost
Great capture of the red berries and sharp thorns.
December 17th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful colour and these ones look very smooth and unblemished too.
December 17th, 2023
