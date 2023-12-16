Sign up
Previous
Photo 912
A Rose is a Rose
The winter stage of a rose, still giving some colour (in a pinch)
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th December 2023 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rosehips
Jo Worboys
Oh yes and helped by the grey background, good hunting Heather
December 16th, 2023
