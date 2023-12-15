Sign up
Photo 911
Berries Aplenty!
Berries aplenty on a sunny and 12 degree (!!!) day.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
911
photos
60
followers
27
following
249% complete
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
Tags
red
,
winter
,
berries
,
common hawthorn
Lesley
ace
Ooh so pretty. I do think berries have done well this year.
December 15th, 2023
