All the Lights by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 910

All the Lights

A big tree decorated with lights against the lights of some condo towers. But a surprise: the lights of the big dipper sparkling in the sky (a big screen is probably needed to see these)
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
A lovely capture with all the window and tree lights and wonderful to see the big dipper too. Orion is my favourite constellation and beautiful at the moment in the winter sky.
December 14th, 2023  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost Hi Wendy. Now you have me wondering. I had assumed this was the big dipper in my shot, but do you think it's Orion? (The big dipper should be in the north sky, and this is in the east...hmm)
December 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a huge tree , beautifully lit up , The people gathered on the path really look tiny in comparison to the tree , I am not familiar with the constellations , but I can clearly the shape of this ! fav
December 14th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Yes Heather that is the big dipper I think. They do move along overnight.
December 14th, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
pretty lights - could be an ideal photo for the monthly theme challenge - lights https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48673/new-monthly-challenges
December 14th, 2023  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost Thank you, Wendy :) xo
December 14th, 2023  
