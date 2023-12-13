Sign up
Previous
Photo 909
Do I Count?
Searching for colour in winter, I thought I shouldn't overlook this robin.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
909
photos
60
followers
27
following
249% complete
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th December 2023 5:24am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
colours
,
american robin
Peter
ace
Nicely captured with lovely tones and depth of field Heather:)
December 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
@pcoulson
Thank you, Peter. I decided to post this photo of a robin instead :)
December 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet find and capture with his deep coloured chest ! I think he may have noticed you !
December 13th, 2023
