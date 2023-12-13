Previous
Do I Count? by 365projectorgheatherb
Searching for colour in winter, I thought I shouldn't overlook this robin.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Nicely captured with lovely tones and depth of field Heather:)
December 13th, 2023  
@pcoulson Thank you, Peter. I decided to post this photo of a robin instead :)
December 13th, 2023  
Such a sweet find and capture with his deep coloured chest ! I think he may have noticed you !
December 13th, 2023  
