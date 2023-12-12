Previous
Lasting Colours by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 908

Lasting Colours

Today's search for colour: the yellow leaves of a rugosa rose (red rosehips too)
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise