Photo 907
Photo 907
A Smoketree Offering
The leaves of a smoketree- still offering some autumn colours on another overcast winter day.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
907
photos
60
followers
27
following
248% complete
View this month »
907
Views
6
2
365
Canon EOS M5
11th December 2023 5:33am
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
smoketree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So nice to hold on their Autumn colour before shedding their leaves !
December 11th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Ooh lovely rich colour Heather. Great find
December 11th, 2023
