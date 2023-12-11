Previous
A Smoketree Offering by 365projectorgheatherb
A Smoketree Offering

The leaves of a smoketree- still offering some autumn colours on another overcast winter day.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So nice to hold on their Autumn colour before shedding their leaves !
December 11th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Ooh lovely rich colour Heather. Great find
December 11th, 2023  
