Previous
Photo 906
A Splash of Red
A sumac bush with its dried fruit- a splash of red on another grey day.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
,
winter
,
staghorn sumac
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, it's lovely and I took a photo of a similar sumac seed head on Friday but haven't processed it yet. They sure look lush and fuzzy this year.
December 10th, 2023
KV
ace
Beautiful and love the nice shallow DOF.
December 10th, 2023
Lin
ace
Lovely focus.
December 10th, 2023
