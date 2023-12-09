Previous
Lone Busker by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 905

Lone Busker

Christmas carols- very few of us stopped to listen (or to give her money), but her operatic soprano voice was amazing! (Her name is June, and she gave me permission to post her photo :)
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
A beautiful big city scene and capture. Fav.
December 9th, 2023  
