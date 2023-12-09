Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 905
Lone Busker
Christmas carols- very few of us stopped to listen (or to give her money), but her operatic soprano voice was amazing! (Her name is June, and she gave me permission to post her photo :)
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
905
photos
60
followers
27
following
247% complete
View this month »
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
9th December 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
winter
,
busker
,
candid
Pyrrhula
A beautiful big city scene and capture. Fav.
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close