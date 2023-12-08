Sign up
Photo 904
Another Nature Pocket
An "oakleaf hydrangea" (new to me). I love its autumn colour on this foggy overcast day-
another nature pocket discovery, this one by Old City Hall and a glass office tower.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
colours
,
old city hall
,
clock tower
