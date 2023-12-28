Previous
Trumping the Grey by Heather
Photo 924

Trumping the Grey

A Japanese maple leaf and some background ivy today- trumping another grey, foggy, drizzly day.
28th December 2023

Heather

ace
Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Sounds like your weather is very similar to ours Heather but you've had more success in the colour finding. Well done
December 28th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great subject find and close up capture of it. Fav.
December 28th, 2023  
