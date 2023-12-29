Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 925
Green and Yellow for a Grey Day
Colour today: green moss and the yellow patch above the sparrow's eye (a white-throated sparrow). I know this is a stretch, but what to do on *another* grey, foggy, drizzly day.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
925
photos
61
followers
27
following
253% complete
View this month »
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
925
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th December 2023 5:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
white-throated sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close