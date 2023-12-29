Previous
Green and Yellow for a Grey Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 925

Green and Yellow for a Grey Day

Colour today: green moss and the yellow patch above the sparrow's eye (a white-throated sparrow). I know this is a stretch, but what to do on *another* grey, foggy, drizzly day.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Heather

