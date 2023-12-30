Previous
A Little Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 926

A Little Red

A little red, courtesy of this "gray dogwood" (another new one for me). Craving the sun!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet and dainty find !
December 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise