Best Wishes for 2024! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 927

Best Wishes for 2024!

The eternal flame at the Toronto Peace Garden- an old photo but a timeless message of hope for peace among all humankind. What better way to begin the new year! Wishing everyone the very best as we move into 2024!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Heather

Heather
Toronto, Canada
