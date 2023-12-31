Sign up
Photo 927
Best Wishes for 2024!
The eternal flame at the Toronto Peace Garden- an old photo but a timeless message of hope for peace among all humankind. What better way to begin the new year! Wishing everyone the very best as we move into 2024!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
927
photos
61
followers
27
following
253% complete
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
Tags
winter
,
new year's eve
,
peace garden
,
eternal flame
