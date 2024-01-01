Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 928
Just Checking
Checking out the new year, and not so sure with a dusting of snow overnight. Better to stay home, where it's warm and dry.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
928
photos
62
followers
27
following
254% complete
View this month »
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st January 2024 5:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
tree trunk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close