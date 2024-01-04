Previous
I Love the Sun! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 931

I Love the Sun!

This squirrel and I soaked up the sun today after so many days of grey skies. Even the frigid temperatures didn't bother us. (Maybe I should speak for myself :-)

4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
255% complete

Heather ace
@365projectmaxine Maxine, you were right: We finally got some sunshine! :)
January 4th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
January 4th, 2024  
