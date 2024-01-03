Sign up
Photo 930
Colour in the Tunnel
A little colour popping through the tunnel of another grey day.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
colour
rose hips
Pyrrhula
Beautiful subject, focus, dof and close up capture. Fav.
January 3rd, 2024
