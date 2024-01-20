Previous
Red and White Companions by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 947

Red and White Companions

Colour today from the red berries of a barberry branch. The white foliage in the background belongs to a clump of dusty miller (aka silver ragwort)

20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
So lovely against the white background
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise