Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 947
Red and White Companions
Colour today from the red berries of a barberry branch. The white foliage in the background belongs to a clump of dusty miller (aka silver ragwort)
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
947
photos
65
followers
27
following
259% complete
View this month »
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th January 2024 4:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
winter
,
dusty miller
,
barberry
Lesley
ace
So lovely against the white background
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close