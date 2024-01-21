Sign up
Previous
Photo 948
Reflections
How many times have I walked past this building! But today I noticed that the brickwork reflects the patterns of the bark of the paper birch trees! Another 365 discovery!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
948
photos
65
followers
27
following
259% complete
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st January 2024 4:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
winter
,
white birch
,
paper birch
,
carr hall
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, it really does. I wonder if that was intentional, and which came first.
January 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing what we discover when we have a camera in our hand ! Before I read your narrative I did spot the resemblance ! Wonderful Heather!
January 21st, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
I've been wondering this, too, Lesley. This building is part of St. Michael's College, University of Toronto. It was built in 1954, but I can't find any reference to the birch trees. I imagine, though, that they came after...but, maybe they were part of the original plan along with the building. I'm not good at aging trees.
January 21st, 2024
Jo Worboys
Don't they go together so well Heather definitely intentionally I think.
January 21st, 2024
