Reflections by 365projectorgheatherb
How many times have I walked past this building! But today I noticed that the brickwork reflects the patterns of the bark of the paper birch trees! Another 365 discovery!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Heather

Lesley ace
Oh wow, it really does. I wonder if that was intentional, and which came first.
January 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing what we discover when we have a camera in our hand ! Before I read your narrative I did spot the resemblance ! Wonderful Heather!
January 21st, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 I've been wondering this, too, Lesley. This building is part of St. Michael's College, University of Toronto. It was built in 1954, but I can't find any reference to the birch trees. I imagine, though, that they came after...but, maybe they were part of the original plan along with the building. I'm not good at aging trees.
January 21st, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Don't they go together so well Heather definitely intentionally I think.
January 21st, 2024  
