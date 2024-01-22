Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 949
Staying Warm
Wind and snow today- trying to stay warm.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
949
photos
64
followers
27
following
260% complete
View this month »
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd January 2024 5:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
Lesley
ace
Ah all puffed up and fluffy. Lovely capture
January 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I would think they would look for a place out of the elements. Nice capture.
January 22nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice capture
January 22nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely, cute, image. All the birds around here seem to have their fluff on these days.
January 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close