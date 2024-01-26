Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 953
Winter's Paint Brush
Light and colour are hard to come by on these overcast days, but silver grass and crab apples helped me out today.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
953
photos
65
followers
27
following
261% complete
View this month »
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th January 2024 5:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
chinese silver grass
,
siberian crab apples
Lesley
ace
They compliment each other perfectly
January 26th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Usually it is the colour that captures my interest but here, it is the fine feather like texture of the grass.
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close