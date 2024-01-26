Previous
Winter's Paint Brush by 365projectorgheatherb
Winter's Paint Brush

Light and colour are hard to come by on these overcast days, but silver grass and crab apples helped me out today.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
They compliment each other perfectly
January 26th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Usually it is the colour that captures my interest but here, it is the fine feather like texture of the grass.
January 26th, 2024  
