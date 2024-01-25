Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Orange Puff
A pop of orange on an overcast and foggy day from this puffed up robin.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
952
photos
65
followers
27
following
260% complete
View this month »
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th January 2024 5:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
robin
Lesley
ace
Oh that’s wonderful
January 25th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
January 25th, 2024
