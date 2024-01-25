Previous
Orange Puff by 365projectorgheatherb
Orange Puff

A pop of orange on an overcast and foggy day from this puffed up robin.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Oh that’s wonderful
January 25th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
January 25th, 2024  
