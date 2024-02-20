Sign up
Photo 978
From the Rooftops
The best place to catch the sun today!
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
blue sky
Lesley
Ah so lovely
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Catching the sun under the blue sky - It must be his look out post !!
February 20th, 2024
