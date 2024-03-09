Previous
Some Magic by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 996

Some Magic

Trees in bud bring some magic to the drizzle and haze today. Poof! Winter be gone!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
272% complete

Lisa Brown
very nice scene
March 9th, 2024  
Ingrid
Very nice! I like your focus and the person adds to the scene.
March 9th, 2024  
