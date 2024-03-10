Sign up
Photo 997
One More Blast
Cold and windy with snow flurries- winter is a guest who won't leave. But spring weather is to return tomorrow (so we hear). Happy Mother's Day to all who are celebrating today! xo
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
green
,
winter
,
spring
,
moss
,
snowflakes
